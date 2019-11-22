NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man is dead after running a red light in North Las Vegas Friday morning.
North Las Vegas Police Officer Eric Leavitt said the crash happened around 7 a.m. Nov. 22 at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Losee Road.
Leavitt said the male driver of the sedan ran a red light while a semi-trailer was in the intersection on a green light. The sedan ended up underneath the semi-trailer, Leavitt said.
The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, Leavitt said.
Police said some eastbound traffic was getting through the intersection, but much of the intersection is closed for investigation. Leavitt advised drivers to avoid the area.
