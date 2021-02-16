LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dinner and decor was on display at Lola's, near Town Center Drive and Charleston Boulevard, as Fat Tuesday began.
The restaurant served New Orleans-style cuisine, including alligator tail, duck gumbo and hurricanes.
The owner said she's thankful for increased capacity for the celebration.
"It’s a breath of fresh air for them. This is tradition, this is our national holiday in New Orleans," said Lola Pokorny. "To have that taken away would be very sad, but to be able to push forward, we just got the fresh air of being able to seat our patio."
Fat Tuesday marks the final round of revelry before Lent begins.
