LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Fashion Show Mall, located on the Las Vegas Strip, announced a "Holiday Movie Series" in partnership with FIT4MOM.
Starting on Dec. 5, the Fashion Show Mall said it will play holiday movies every Thursday throughout December. The movies are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will be played at the Great Hall inside Fashion Show.
The move line-up includes "The Chronicles of Narina" on Dec. 5, "The Polar Express" on Dec. 12, "A Christmas Carol" on Dec. 9 and "Happy Feet" on Dec. 26.
For more information, visit the Fashion Show Mall's website.
