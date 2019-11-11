LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Taiwanese dumpling and noodle house with a worldwide reputation is expending to Las Vegas next year.
Din Tai Fung representatives announced it will be opening in the Aria Resort and Casino sometime in mid-to-late 2020.
The chain, originally founded in 1958, includes 170 restaurants in 13 countries, but this is the first for Las Vegas. The restaurant is famous for its handmade noodles and dumplings, specifically its xiao long bao, or soup dumplings.
“Din Tai Fung consistently provides superior food and service, positioning the venue as one of the most sought-after brands in the world,” said MGM Resorts International Chief Hospitality Officer Ari Kastrati in a prepared press statement. “We welcome their team to our culinary portfolio as they provide ARIA’s guests with a renowned menu full of exciting offerings.”
In 2010, Din Tai Fung's Hong Kong was awarded one Michelin Star.
This announcement comes on the heels of the September opening of Tim Ho Wan in the Palms Casino Resort, another Hong Kong Michelin-rated dumpling restaurant known for its dim sum.
