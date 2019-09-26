LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Family members are sharing more about a Las Vegas mother killed in a DUI crash.
Christina Gates’s in-laws said she had the day off. She had just dropped her daughter off at the dentist. After they didn’t hear from her, her husband tracked her phone to the intersection of Sahara and Jones. That’s when they got word of the accident and saw her car on the news.
“The sad thing is they just got married in May,” said Mary DiLuciano.
The DiLucianos got a new daughter-in-law in Christina Gates.
“She is a God-send to him, very good, reliable mom, supportive of him,” she said.
Christina was a mother of four. She worked at a local hospital. She and the DiLucuiano’s son James met online a couple of years ago.
“He kept saying he was really happy, he was in love,” said Dominic DiLuciano. “It was the first time he ever found happiness and now this.”
James was one of the first on scene once he heard about the crash.
“When I finally got a hold of him he goes, “yea dad she didn't make it,’” said Dominic.
Metro Police said Eileen Gonzalez was trying to get away from another hit and run when she slammed into Christina’s car.
Police believe Gonzalez was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
“We’re trying not to have remorse to the girl who caused the accident,” said Mary.
The DiLucianos realize they're not the only ones grieving this week, after a string of deadly DUI crashes across the valley.
“It just needs to stop,” said Dominic. “How many fatalities did we have in the past two days and how many were cause by drunk drivers?”
They hope something is done before more families join them.
“Our son doesn't need to deal with that pain. Our son doesn't need to be hurting because of a drunk driver,” said Dominic. “No family needs to hurt because of drunk drivers.”
The family is having a vigil for Christina at the crash site on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Gonzalez was in court on Thursday morning. A judge set her bail at $100,000. Gonzalez also won’t be able to drive and they will be monitoring her alcohol intake. Her next court date is scheduled for October 3rd.
