LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said a family of six was displaced after a house fire in the northwest valley on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews were called to the 7200 block of William Anders Avenue, near West Charleston Boulevard and South Buffalo Drive, around 1:12 p.m. on Dec. 18. LVFR said dispatchers received multiple calls that a house was on fire.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of a two-story house. According to LVFR, the occupants of the house made it out safely just as firefighters arrived.
Crews were told there was no one else inside the residence.
UPDATE: TOC: 1:12PM 7225 William Anders Ave Fire in 2-sto house- OUT, no injuries, $125K DMG, @RedCrossUtahNV 2Adults/4small children, unattended candle in bedroom, units picking up & clearing. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/bstbyKloi4— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 18, 2019
Two adults and four children were displaced as a result of the fire. LVFR said the family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.
It took firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fire under control, LVFR said. The fire was believed to have started in the rear bedroom on the first floor. The room was completely gutted.
Investigators ruled the fire as an accident.
LVFR said a candle was believed to have started from a candle that had been left unattended in the first-floor bedroom. No one was home when the fire started.
"The occupants returned to the house after they remembered they left the candle burning, and arrived at the same time as firefighters," fire officials said.
The rest of of the house suffered smoke, heat and fire damage. According to fire crews, damage costs were estimated at $125,000.
No injuries were reported.
