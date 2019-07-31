LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified a child found not breathing Friday morning in east Las Vegas.
The boy, 2-month-old Erin Vandusen, died Friday at Sunrise Hospital. He was found not breathing in the 3100 block of South Nellis Boulevard at 10:46 a.m. Friday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.
According to a Child Welfare Agency report, the Clark County Department of Family Services responded to multiple incidents with Vandusen's family, dating back to 2004 and as recently as 2019.
Of the eight reports taken by CCDFS, allegations of abuse or neglect were substantiated on two instances: once in 2004 and once in 2007. Two of the cases were closed after CCDFS could not locate the family.
All prior abuse allegations predated Vandusen's death, except for one report alleging abuse on the day the boy was born, May 15. The allegations were found unsubstantiated, according to the report.
It is unclear how many children are part of the Vandusen family.
Police said detectives are investigating Vandusen's death. The cause and manner of the infant's death are still pending.
