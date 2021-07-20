LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One Las Vegas family is sending a second son to the Summer Olympics, 25 years after their first competed.
Martha and Albert Umphrey's son Chainey competed as a gymnast for Team USA in the 1996 games in Atlanta, helping the team place fifth overall. Their other son, Edward, is headed to Tokyo not to compete but rather coach gymnastics, helping 19-year-old Reagan Rutty, who is representing the Cayman Islands.
"For us, it's really exciting, and it's really something that digs down deep in our heart, because we are a religious family," Albert Umphrey said.
All three of Martha and Albert's sons started in gymnastics as children, and went on to receive college scholarships for Division I universities, and were named All-Americans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.