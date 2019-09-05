Family and friends honored Jennifer Ratay on Thursday night by holding a vigil in the same neighborhood where she was found dead Tuesday.
"We love her and we miss her but I know she's here," said Mary Ann Ratay, Jennifer's mother.
They lit candles, cried and told stories about Jennifer.
Friends described her as outgoing, always smiling and brought light to any dark situation.
Mary Ann Ratay said the last time she heard from her daughter was about two weeks ago. She said Jennifer sent her a text message reminding her to "think positive thoughts."
Jennifer Ratay also leaves behind a 15-year-old daughter, Kelsi.
"I think the guy who did this was sick and I don't understand how anyone human can go and hurt another human for pleasure," Kelsi said through tears at the vigil. "My mom didn't deserve this. She was very young and she did have her ups and downs but she always made sure me and my grandma were okay. I love her so much."
Mary Ann Ratay said Kelsi is helping her get through this, especially since she looks so much like her mother.
"Just the way she walks, puts her toes. I mean, I swear ... its just like she's there," Mary Ann Ratay said.
Chuck Chaiyakul confessed to killing Jennifer Ratay and placing her body in a 55-gallon drum.
He is in jail on no bond.
Family and friends started a GoFundMe campaign to cover Jennifer Ratay's funeral costs.
