LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Spring Mountain Ranch State Park announced two, family-friendly events taking place in October ahead of Halloween and Nevada Day.
The Fall Spook-tacular celebrates all things autumn at the park, and offers activities and crafts such as apple-bobbing, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin golf and leaf rubbing.
According to a release from the Nevada Division of State Parks, the Fall Spook-tacular will also have a tractor-drive hay ride beneath the Red Rock Canyon escarpment. Treats and "unique treasures" would be available for sale. Visitors were encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.
The Fall Spook-tacular will be held on Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Oct. 21, park guests can join rangers on a night hike through Sandstone Canyon. The hike is about two miles long and will cover rocky, uneven terrain, including a creek crossing.
The Nevada Division of State Parks said the hike is appropriate for children ages seven or older and dogs were also welcomed, so long as they are leashed and under control at all times.
The night hike does not require a sign up and will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The park gates close at 5:30 p.m., so guests were encouraged to be ready to hike right away. Admission to the park costs $10.
Spring Mountain Ranch State Park is located 11 miles down Highway 159 from the I-215 / West Charleston Boulevard intersection. 6375 Nevada Hwy 159, Blue Diamond NV 89004.
