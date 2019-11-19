LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is seeking public input on the Draft Environmental Assessment for the Las Vegas Metroplex Project.
The goal of the project is to use cutting-edge satellite navigation to move air traffic more efficiently, according to a news release. The FAA proposes to address inefficiencies in Southern Nevada by implementing new routes that are more direct, automatically separated from each other, and have efficient climb and descent profiles. The project should reduce pilot-controller communications, miles flown, fuel burned and CO2 emissions.
The project includes new and replacement routes to and from McCarran International Airport, Henderson Executive Airport and North Las Vegas Airport, the release said.
The FAA released the project’s Draft EA on Nov.18 for public review, the release said. A 32-day public comment period on the document runs through Dec. 20. The assessment indicates the project would not have any significant environmental effects under federal environmental law.
The document is posted on the Las Vegas Metroplex website along with Google Earth images that allow people to compare current and proposed routes and the noise analysis the FAA conducted at more than 172,000 grid points.
The FAA will host five public workshops for the Draft EA between Dec. 9 and 13, the release said. The workshops will include informational videos and display boards showing existing and proposed routes and explaining the inefficiencies in the current system. FAA representatives will be on hand to answer questions and demonstrate the Google Earth features. People can attend the workshops at any point during the posted times. Free parking will be available.
The workshop dates and locations are as follows:
• Dec. 9
5 – 7:30 p.m.
Clark County Government Center – Pueblo Room
500 S. Grand Central Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89155
• Dec. 10
5 - 7:30 p.m.
North Las Vegas Airport Grand Canyon Conference Room
2730 Airport Drive, North Las Vegas, NV 89032
• Dec. 11
5 – 7:30 p.m.
Desert Breeze Community Center – Meeting Room
8275 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89147
• Dec. 12
4:45 - 7:15 p.m.
Windmill Library – Meeting Room
7060 Windmill Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89113
• Dec. 13
5 – 7:30 p.m.
Henderson Executive Airport North/South Meeting Room
3500 Executive Terminal Drive, Henderson, NV 89052
People can submit comments on the project via email, in person at the workshops or by writing to:
Las Vegas Metroplex Draft EA Federal Aviation Administration
Western Service Center–Operations Support Group
2200 S. 216th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198-6547
After evaluating and responding to all substantive comments, the FAA could adopt the entire proposal, adopt portions of it or modify it, the release said.
More information about the project is available on the FAA’s Las Vegas Community Involvement website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.