LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has doled out more than $1 million in fines in 2021 so far related to unruly passengers. Of those fines, nine incidents involve Las Vegas flights, totaling $112,000 in fines.
The majority of the fines on Las Vegas-related flights include failure to comply with the federal mask mandate on planes and drinking alcohol on the flight that wasn't served to the passengers.
Only two of the nine incidents involved passengers flying out of Las Vegas to other destinations, but the incidents were on the same flight. The seven other incidents were Las Vegas arrivals. Fines ranged from $9,000 to $15,000.
Here's how the FAA broke down the Las Vegas-related incidents:
- $15,000 against a passenger on a Dec. 2, 2020, Frontier Airlines flight from Las Vegas, Nev., to Denver, Colo., for allegedly drinking alcohol that the airline did not serve to him. He did so in front of the flight attendants while they told him it was against federal regulations to drink his own alcohol. Law enforcement met the passenger at the gate.
- $15,000 against a passenger on the same Dec. 2, 2020, Frontier Airlines flight from Las Vegas, Nev., to Denver, Colo., for allegedly drinking alcohol that the airline did not serve to him. He did so in front of the flight attendants while they told him it was against federal regulations to drink his own alcohol. Law enforcement met the passenger at the gate.
- $13,000 against a passenger on a Jan 29, 2021, Frontier Airlines flight from San Diego, Calif., to Las Vegas, Nev., for allegedly interfering with flight crewmembers after refusing to comply with the facemask mandate and drinking alcohol that the airline did not serve to her.
- $13,000 against a passenger on the same Jan. 29, 2021, Frontier Airlines flight from San Diego, Calif., to Las Vegas, Nev., for allegedly interfering with flight crewmembers after refusing to comply with the facemask mandate and for drinking alcohol that the airline did not serve to her.
- $13,000 against a passenger on the same Jan. 29, 2021, Frontier Airlines flight from San Diego, Calif., to Las Vegas, Nev., for allegedly refusing to comply with the facemask mandate and drinking alcohol that the airline did not serve to her.
- $13,000 against a passenger on a Feb. 2, 2021, Southwest Airlines flight from Oakland, Calif., to Las Vegas, Nev., for allegedly interfering with flight crewmembers after refusing to comply with flight attendant instructions to turn off her phone during takeoff; wear her facemask; and stop drinking alcohol that the airline did not serve to her.
- $10,500 against a passenger on an April 17, 2021, Alaska Airlines flight from Portland, Ore., to Las Vegas, Nev., for disrupting the attention of flight attendants when he repeatedly yelled obscenities at his travel companion and shoved her multiple times. The flight returned to Ore., where it was cancelled upon arrival because the pilots would be over their duty time if they flew back to Nev. Law enforcement met him at the gate.
- $10,500 against a passenger on a March 29, 2021, Allegiant Air flight from Des Moines, Iowa, to Las Vegas, Nev., for allegedly interfering with flight crewmembers after refusing to comply with the facemask mandate. Law enforcement met him at the gate.
- $9,000 against a passenger on a Feb. 14, 2021 Allegiant Air flight from Grand Island, Neb., to Las Vegas, Nev., for allegedly interfering with flight crewmembers after failing to comply with the facemask mandate. She used profane language when speaking to flight attendants and was met by law enforcement upon landing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.