LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Federal aviation officials want input from residents at workshops across the Valley about noise from planes, after major changes are expected at flight paths at all Valley airports.
The FAA adjusted numerous takeoff and departure paths for planes in and out of McCarran International, North Las Vegas, Henderson Executive Airport and Nellis Air Force Base.
FAA officials said the purpose of the changes was to prevent planes from flying on intersecting paths, allowing for safer and easier flights for pilots. Altitude changes may also give passengers smoother descents and ascents in and out of airports.
At workshops, officials will provide estimated noise levels at thousands of locations across the Valley.
The changes could go into effect in 2020.
The workshops will be held throughout the Valley until Friday for more dates and times go to the FAA's website.
