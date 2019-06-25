LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In May, the Federal Aviation Administration introduced stricter regulations on where people could fly drones recreationally.
“While recreational flyers may continue to fly below 400 feet in uncontrolled airspace without specific certification or operating authority from the FAA, they are now required to obtain prior authorization from the FAA before flying in controlled airspace around airports,” the FAA said in a statement. “Furthermore, they must comply with all airspace restrictions and prohibitions when flying in controlled and uncontrolled airspace.”
At the time, people in the drone industry seemed unsure of what that could mean for the future of the hobby. The policy had an especially big impact in Las Vegas, where about 90 percent of the people live in restricted airspace.
A little more than a month later, FOX5 followed up with Alpha Drone to see how the new regulations were impacting business.
"I've seen a lot of the hobbyists who were just recreational flyers come into our store and sign up for our part 107 class to get their pilots license, so they are legal to fly in those restricted areas," said drone specialist Shaun Capalingo.
Capalingo said they’re certification classes are filling up faster than ever. Business hasn’t dropped off. Capalingo said, if anything, there’s just more pilots with proper education now.
