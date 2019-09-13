LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Motorists headed toward Rachel, Nevada, might notice a highway landmark is missing: the "Extraterrestrial Highway" in Crystal Springs has been removed.
The "Extraterrestrial Highway” sign in Crystal Springs is due for replacement," Nevada Department of Transportation public information officer Tony Illia said. "As such, we will be removing it prior to the 'alien-fest' event and replacing it afterwards to help reduce traffic congestion at this location due to people stopping to take pictures. Additionally, it’s one of our most stolen highway signs statewide."
The sign normally sits at the junction of state routes 318 and 375, just northwest of U.S. 93.
The highway was given its name April 18, 1996, Illia said, adding he was not aware of any plans for replacing other nearby highway signs.
