NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire at a North Las Vegas apartment building Thursday morning.
North Las Vegas Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue were responding to the fire at 3318 N. Decatur Boulevard near Cheyenne Avenue around 8 a.m. on Dec. 12.
NLVFD said neighbors heard and saw an explosion with fire at an apartment. When crews arrived, they found a fire on the bottom floor of a two-story, eight-unit building.
“My daughter woke me up, ‘Daddy daddy, there's a fire,’” Christopher Williams said. “I looked out the window and saw a whole bunch of flames and smoke. I immediately threw on my clothes.”
“I see people running and they're trying to put it out with fire extinguishers, but by the time they're trying to get it out, it's huge,” Alexis Martinez said.
Martinez took cell phone video of the flames pouring out of a first floor window.
“Somebody said somebody was in there,” Williams said. “My first reaction instinct was to kick in the door.”
The cellphone video shows Williams trying to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.
“Flames on the wall, there was stuff on the ground,” Williams said. “The man was burning. There was blood on the floor. I immediately picked him up, threw him out the front door. When I went to go check on him, there was an explosion.”
“You just hear a huge bang and you hear someone scream, ‘Help!’” Martinez said.
Williams said after that, he knew he did the right thing, jumping in to help.
“My ears started to ring, things started to slow down, but I pulled myself together,” he said.
About 50 firefighters responded to the scene and crews were able to isolate the fire to the one apartment, NLVFD public information officer Nino Galloway said. A total of 16 apartment units were evacuated for safety reasons.
Fire crews were had been told by residents that the apartment that caught on fire was a suspected methamphetamine lab, but Galloway said NLVFD was unsure if that claim was accurate or not.
"We are treating for the safety of, not only the firefighters, but the citizens that live around here as such, and so we have brought in the police department to assist with the investigation," he said.
Later, investigators were able to determine that the initial explosion did happen as a result of one of the occupants manufacturing meth.
Three people were injured in the fire and transported to University Medical Center, NLVFD said. One person was in critical condition and two others were also hospitalized. The full extent of the victims' injuries were not immediately known, according to Galloway.
“There was a horrible smell,” Alicia Vazquez said. “I didn't know what it was. I thought maybe it was gas.”
Vazquez lives next door. She was not allowed back inside her house, but she’s worried about what she will find.
“I’m just glad that my son is okay,” she said. “Just scared for my things. I know it's material stuff. But I am a single mom. I bought Christmas presents for my children.”
“You don't know their life but you see them, all their stuff is gone and you see them burn,” Martinez said. “It's just really heartbreaking.”
The American Red Cross, as well as property management for the apartments, were called to the scene to assist those who were affected by the fire. Damage costs were not immediately available.
Galloway said the scene was expected to be active as fire crews and the North Las Vegas Police Department investigate.
The investigation is ongoing.
