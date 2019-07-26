LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A wet winter and cooler spring has brought an unlikely pest to the valley this summer.
Grasshoppers have swarmed various parts of the Las Vegas Valley from parking lots, to gas stations and even buildings. But these grasshoppers are native to Southern Nevada.
“We’ve seen this in the past, approximately every seven to eight years," said entomologist John Knight. Knight works with the Nevada Department of Agriculture. "But again, it primarily depends on the weather."
The grasshoppers are completely harmless, according to Knight.
"They don’t bite, they don’t sting, and they don’t carry any diseases," he said.
A local pest control expert, Rick Cox, said he’s seen an increase in calls this week because of the grasshoppers, but unfortunately there’s only so much pest control can do.
“They jump and they fly, so they don’t crawl through the barriers that we leave behind the same way ants, roaches and those types of bugs do,” he said.
Residents were advised, in order to keep grasshoppers out of people's homes, make sure the doors and windows are closed and sealed properly.
The insects are most attracted to ultraviolet light, so residents were also advised to change the color of their light to a soft yellow or amber color to ward the grasshoppers off.
With an increase in these grasshoppers, Cox said there shouldn’t be an increase in other pests.
"I don’t think this is going to cause an increase in other pests, but it is that time of year," he said. "So everything will be a little more busy."
Knight and Cox said the bugs will likely stick around the valley for a few more weeks.
