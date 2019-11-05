LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Churches, temples, mosques -- many people consider them their "safe place" or somewhere to turn for guidance.
Places of worship are now also targets.
On Thursday, the Director of Homeland Security will be at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters to work with local faith-based leaders about how to keep their congregations safe.
"They're taking out their anger on minority groups, they're taking out their anger on churches, some are even willing to target school children," said Pastor Troy Martinez.
Congregations in Charleston, Sutherland Springs and Pittsburgh have experienced violence in their places of worship. Martinez said this is the new reality.
"We're finding out that the violence that we're seeing in other parts of the country is also being targeted for Las Vegas communities," he said.
In September, Pastor Troy was one of 250 religious leaders nationwide invited to the White House. The Department of Homeland Security warned them extremists are targeting all places of worship.
"One of the things we learned is that churches and schools are considered soft targets. In other words, people have easy access, we're grouped up, people are maybe not aware," said Martinez.
Martinez said those days are gone, all congregations need to be aware. He's learning, too. Even as a pastor of more than two decades.
"When I first became a Christian the safest place I ever felt was ever in church, at this point in my life I don't know if that's the safest place to be," Martinez said.
How do places of worship become safe? More security? More armed security?
"One of the things we're going to hear on Thursday is the potential for different resources whether it's hardening the target, whether its security, whether its reporting incidents sooner," said Martinez.
Martinez said it's critical all faith based leaders work together.
"We were told its not if, its when and where and we don't want to be that target," he said.
Martinez said the meeting is open to religious leaders, support staff, school personnel and multi-jurisdiction Law Enforcement partners who need best security practices.
It is free from on Thursday, Nov. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. at Metro Headquarters. They are asking attendees to register by emailing lv10000kids@yahoo.com.
