LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Valley is at the beginning of an extreme and prolonged heatwave that will likely shatter a few record high temperatures with the potential for some locations to see their hottest temperatures ever recorded.
An Excessive Heat Warning begins Monday at 10 a.m. and lasts through at least Saturday at 9 p.m. The Las Vegas area is also seeing a Red Flag Warning for the mountains and locations to the north Monday. Expect daytime temperatures to soar upwards to 115° by Wednesday.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Seven day stretch w/ temps 110-120. Haven't seen heat of this magnitude or duration since 2013. @NWSVegas says during that event nearly 30 fatalities, over 350 heat related injuries & temporary power outages. Nearly 2/3 of the fatalities occurred indoors. pic.twitter.com/Gdg1NuEp1D— Cassandra Jones (@CassandraJFOX5) June 14, 2021
The last time we had such a long duration heatwave was in 2013. That stretch left 30 people dead and at least 350 people with serious heat related illnesses. Even some expected cloud cover this week will not bring us any relief.
Do what you can to stay cool the next week. The UV Index for Monday is extreme. Use sunscreen and apply it often.
