Southwest Heat

People cool off with a water mist along the Las Vegas Strip, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Las Vegas. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Las Vegas valley. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Valley is at the beginning of an extreme and prolonged heatwave that will likely shatter a few record high temperatures with the potential for some locations to see their hottest temperatures ever recorded.

An Excessive Heat Warning begins Monday at 10 a.m. and lasts through at least Saturday at 9 p.m. The Las Vegas area is also seeing a Red Flag Warning for the mountains and locations to the north Monday. Expect daytime temperatures to soar upwards to 115° by Wednesday.

The last time we had such a long duration heatwave was in 2013. That stretch left 30 people dead and at least 350 people with serious heat related illnesses. Even some expected cloud cover this week will not bring us any relief.

Do what you can to stay cool the next week. The UV Index for Monday is extreme. Use sunscreen and apply it often.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.