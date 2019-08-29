LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the excessive heat warning for the Las Vegas area till Saturday.
With high pressure being centered over southern Nevada, it is keeping regional temperatures well above seasonal averages for late August.
For the weekend, the daily high will drop to about 99 degrees.
The high pressure system will eventually move eastward and will begin to push monsoon moisture into the valley.
By Labor Day, chances for rain will go up, with the best chances for storms on Sept. 3 and 4.
This was the second hottest August on record and is on track to beat the record for most days over 105 degrees.
This is also the first month of August since 1985 to not have a high temperature below 100 degrees.
