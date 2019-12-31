LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former spokesperson filed a lawsuit against a company he used to represent after the spokesman claimed the client refused to pay him.
Tom Letizia, the sole representative at Letizia Agency in Las Vegas, filed a lawsuit against Bleutech Park Properties and CEO Janet Garcia, also known as Janet LeGrand, on Dec. 27 in Clark County District Court.
Letizia claimed Garcia and Bleutech entered a contract for media representation but that Letizia was never paid the agreed upon amount.
"Bleutech Park is an amazing concept and at some point in time somebody will build a smart city like this, the time has come," Letizia said in a statement. "I wish Bleutech Park well moving forward."
According to the lawsuit, Letizia and Garcia entered into a contract March 29 for Letizia to work as a communications consultant for the Bleutech Park project. The contract was set to begin April 1 and was valid for a year, though either party was allowed to terminate the contract with 60 day notice for any reason, the lawsuit stated.
The contract included a nonrefundable retainer for Letizia of $20,000 and a monthly rate of $20,000, including travel expenses. A copy of the contract was filed with the lawsuit.
The lawsuit said Letizia was given notice to begin work representing the project in late July. Letizia gave a termination notice on Nov. 22, the lawsuit said.
Letizia said he provided the following resignation letter to Bleutech Park Properties:
Dear Bleutech Park:
This is to inform you that regrettably, I am resigning from Bleutech Park effective immediately 11/22/19. I have made repeated requests for payment of monies due our firm to no avail, only to receive broken promises time and time again. To date, our firm is owed $40,000 for services rendered. Additionally we will be sending out a bill for 21 prorated days in November.
Bleutech Park is an amazing concept and idea and I have never once felt differently about the project. I just can’t continue without payment.
I wish you the best of luck moving forward.
Sincerely,
Tom Letizia
Letizia sent a final invoice Dec. 2 for $54,000 but was never paid, the lawsuit states.
“Despite Letizia’s repeated demands that the December Invoice be paid, BPP and Janet Garcia have continued to refuse to tender the $54,000, compelling Letizia to bring this action," the lawsuit claims.
The $7.5 billion Bleutech Park project was announced in early August. When Letizia was a spokesman for the company, he said the project had yet to file plans with the City of Las Vegas or Clark County for approval as of Aug. 12.
According to court documents obtained by FOX5, Garcia is facing felony fraud charges and charges relating to failure to compensate workers on a project out of South Florida called "Bleu Network."
"That is a totally separate matter. It has nothing to do with this project,” Letizia said on Nov. 5.
Developers said they hoped to break ground and begin construction in December, though it's unclear if work on the project has started.
Garcia was reached for comment on the lawsuit and the status of the Bleutech Park project but didn't immediately respond.
