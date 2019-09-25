LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Historic Park announced a series of event that are scheduled to be held every Saturday, from Oct. 5 to Dec. 28.
The events range from historical walks, to craft workshops and demonstrations of how the pioneers once lived.
Here are the full list of events the Old Mormon Fort is hosting:
- OCT. 5 & DEC. 21: Where Las Vegas Began - A guided walk with a park interpreter that covers the timeline of settlement at the site and includes a discussion of historical visuals, artifacts and natural resources. Happening at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- OCT. 12: Sarah Winnemucca Day - A day that celebrates a central figure in Nevada history. The event will be complimented with food and craft vendors. Happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- OCT. 19: Artist Lynn Adamson Adrian - Visiting artist Lynn Adrian will be hosting a crochet workshop for all ages. The class will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- OCT. 26: Nevadaween - Celebrate Nevada's 154th birthday with games, food and crafts. Festivities kickoff at 9 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.
- NOV. 2: Ranger Campfire - Sit by the fire, enjoy a cup of hot cider and learn about the history of the Old Mormon Fort from a park ranger. Happening from 10 a.m. to noon.
- NOV. 9: Native American Basket Craft - Guests can learn how to make their own Native basket replicas using a paper cup and raffia. The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- NOV. 16 & DEC. 14: Dutch Oven Cooking - Park staff will demonstrate how to pioneers used to cook with a Dutch Oven. The cooking process will be followed by a sampling of the dishes that were made. The demonstration will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.
- NOV. 23: Adobe Brick Demonstration - A park ranger will guide guests on the basics of how to build adobe bricks by using dirt, sand, dried vegetation and water. All ages are welcome. The presentation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.
- NOV. 30: Make Your Own Dream Catcher - Supplies on how to make a dream catcher will be provided at the fort. The class will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- DEC. 7: Paint with a Ranger - Watercolor paints, paper and brushes will be provided. All ages were welcome to the event. The workshop will be held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- DEC. 28: Make Your Own Petroglyph - Guests can make their own petroglphys out of plaster, all while learning about the importance of petroglyphs and the role it had in shaping Nevada's past. The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Old Mormon Fort is located at 500 East Washington Avenue, near Cashman Center. Admission is $3 per person and children who are 12-year-old or younger get in for free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.