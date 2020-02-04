LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking for something to do with your significant other for Valentine's Day? Ethel M is lighting up its Cactus Garden with its annual Lights of Love display.
Through Feb. 16, guests can stroll the three-acre botanical cactus garden and enjoy more than half a million twinkling pink, red, white and purple LED lights.
Walking through the Cactus Garden is free and open to the public. Ethel M illuminates the Cactus Garden from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly.
For those looking to add to the evening, Ethel M is offering special Valentine's Day packages for its Chocolate Tasting Room.
Couples can enjoy a chocolate-only tasting or for those over the age of 21, a chocolate and wine tasting for two. The Sweet Surprise Valentine’s Package and the Sweets & Sips Valentine’s Package are available February 7-9 and February 14-16 at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Visit https://bit.ly/2GaI69c for more information.
