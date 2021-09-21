LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ethel M Chocolates is looking to hire retail associates ahead of the holiday season.
The company is hosting a job fair on Thursday, September 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday, September 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Full-time and part-time positions are open. No appointment is necessary ahead of the event.
The job fair will be held at Ethel M Chocolates located at 1 Sunset Way, Henderson, NV.
For more information visit jobs.mars.com
