LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Need some help getting in the holiday spirit? Ethel M Chocolates has announced it's hosting its annual holiday lighting ceremony for the cactus garden on Tuesday.
The event, which begins at 5 p.m., will feature appearances by George Wallace, Mat Franco, Murray Sawchuck, and cast members from Elvis Presley's Heartbreak Hotel and Celestia.
Featuring more than 1 million lights, Ethel M's cactus garden will be open nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
The exhibit hosts visits from Santa every Friday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Dec. 23.
Attending Tuesday night's lighting ceremony is free and open to the public. However, donations of non-perishable food items for Three Square Food Bank are accepted. Additionally, a new unwrapped toy donation to assist HELP of Southern Nevada is also accepted.
Ethel M Chocolates is located at 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson. The exhibit is closed on Christmas Day.
Visit ethelm.com/cactus-garden-lighting for more information.
