LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Education Support Employees Association (ESEA) said it met with the Clark County School District on Aug. 27 to continue negotiations on a final agreement.
"Our members provide a wide range of vital services for our public school students each and every day, and the district's offer serves as recognition of the important role we hold in the district," Jan Giles, vice president of ESEA, said.
According to a statement from ESEA, CCSD's offer included "sizable salary increases, steps for eligible members and increases in district support for health insurance." ESEA said it was also seeking additional economic components.
"We made great headway in finalizing an agreement that would be the largest win for education support professionals in quite some time," Virginia M. Mills, president of ESEA, said. "The district listened and addressed our concerns on a wide variety of economic issues."
The next meeting between CCSD and ESEA is scheduled to take place on Sept. 3, the statement said. The district and ESEA have also agreed to meet to "follow-up with non-monetary language at a later date."
