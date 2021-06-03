LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Encore Las Vegas is launching a new dog-friendly resort program, with exclusive amenities for the four-legged guests.
Starting Thursday, Encore guests can stay in any room or suite with up to two dogs. Only dogs 35 pounds and under will be permitted. Dogs must also be leashed at all times while on property and have to be property house trained.
Dogs can only be in common areas and room suites and won't be allowed in gaming areas, the spa or food and beverage outlets. The rule doesn't apply to ADA-certified service animals. If a dog is causing a disturbance, the dog must be boarded off property at the owner's expense.
Guests bringing dogs will be charged a nightly fee of $125 for resort rooms and $175 for suites. Additional fees apply if a dog causes any damage to the room.
Encore will offer complimentary doggy bag of welcome gifts for dog guests. Encore concierge can also arrange dog walking or sitting services while its human guests are away.
Encore will also offer doggy room service, named Bone Appetite, which includes a selection of meats, fish and vegetable sides, as well as desserts and snacks.
Wynn-branded doggie merchandise will also be on sale on property.
