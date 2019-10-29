HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Encompass Health Corp., formerly known as HealthSouth Corp., has agreed to pay the United States $4 million to settle allegations that a Henderson inpatient rehabilitation facility the company owned and operated was improperly billing Medicare.
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Henderson, LLC, is owned by EHC, which operates an inpatient rehabilitation facility, formerly HealthSouth Henderson, Inc., according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office.
The settlement resolves allegations that, from Jan. 1, 2008, through Dec. 31, 2012, HHI improperly assigned inaccurate and artificially low admission Functional Independence Measure scores on Patient Assessment Instrument forms to some of its patients, the release said. The U.S. alleges HHI submitted false claims to Medicare, seeking and receiving greater reimbursement for its services for those patients than was warranted.
There has been no determination of liability; the claims the settlement resolved are allegations only.
