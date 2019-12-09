HENDERSON (FOX5)-- Peppermill Casinos Incorporated agreed to sell the Rainbow Club to Mike and Tim Brooks, the owners of the Emerald Island casino in Henderson, Nevada.
Both the Brooks brothers and Peppermill Casinos Inc. expect to close on the deal within the next six months.
According to a press release, Peppermill Casinos Inc. is pleased to be selling the Rainbow Club to the Brooks brothers. Tim and Mike Brooks are well respected in the Henderson Community
The Rainbow Club and Emerald Island casinos are two of Henderson's most iconic landmarks on Water Street.
