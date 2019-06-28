LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Community members are still questioning Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara’s decision to cut hundreds of dean positions.
Dozens of teachers, parents and community members showed up to sound off at tonight's Clark County School District board meeting.
One teacher who voiced concern about the deans being eliminated said the deans are the "first line of defense."
Vashay Young, a former student in the Clark County School District talked about her former dean at Canyon Springs High School.
“She went behind the measures to make sure that I felt comfortable,” Young said. She said her dean helped her start a Black Student Union and helped her fit in.
“She was more than a dean,” Young said, fighting back tears.
Dr. Jara added he could have cut the deans positions and reassign those employees to new roles, or fire nearly 1,500 CCSD staff members.
“Fifteen hundred jobs in this organization would have been detrimental,” Jara said.
It was stressed to everyone in attendance that the school board exhausted all options to cover the $17 million shortfall.
The district considered eliminating a number of school-related programs, including magnet programs and performing arts, or shutting down transportation for all schools.
“What would have been better would have been to have all of these discussions before the decision was made to eliminate the deans,” said Stephen Augspurger, executive director of the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Profession-technical Employees.
“We need to do better. ... You have a room full of people here who will help you, but you have to ask, OK?” CCSD Alexis Salt said.
Salt echoed what Augspurger said. She wants better communication from the school board.
Teachers are worried going into the upcoming school year that safety will be lost on campus.
Dr. Jara said in 2024, they will be adding another police officer to each high school and adding four more K-9 officers to sniff out guns.
“Superintendent and board of trustees, I know it’s costly, but for safety, K-9's not going to do it,” meeting attendee Dr. S. S. Rogers said.
As of Thursday morning, 142 deans were placed in new roles.
The 2019-2020 school year begins August 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.