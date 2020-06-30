LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An electrical fire was reported at the Circa Resort & Casino construction site early Tuesday morning.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the fire started on the fourth floor of the property, located at 18 Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.
LVFR said there was no extension of the fire and no injuries reported.
