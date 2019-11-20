LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire officials said two people were taken to the hospital after a fire in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the 6300 block of West Tropical Parkway, near North Jones Boulevard and Azure Dive, around 12:37 p.m., Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said. When crews arrived, there was heavy fire coming from a residence.
According to LVFR, firefighters began attacking the flames and brought the situation under control.
An elderly, bedridden woman was taken to University Medical Center for smoke inhalation, fire officials said. A second victim was also taken to the hospital for breathing difficulties.
LVFR said the second person sent to the hospital had been cooking on the patio earlier in the day, which evolved into the house fire. Three people have been displaced as a result.
Damage costs were estimated at $80,000.
No other details were immediately available.
