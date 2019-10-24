LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An elderly pedestrian died after a crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Wednesday.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 8 p.m. Oct. 23 on North Buffalo Drive north of the intersection at Trinity Peak Avenue.
Investigators determined a silver BMW 328i was traveling southbound on Buffalo while a 74-year-old man was crossing Buffalo outside a marked crosswalk. The BMW struck the man, forcing him out of the roadway.
The driver of the BMW stayed on scene and didn't show signs of impairment, police said. The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
The incident marks the 85th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2019. Police said the collision remains under investigation.
