LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An elderly man was critically burned after an apartment fire Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story apartment building in the 2300 block of Olive Street around 7:21 a.m. April 22.
Inside the apartment an elderly man was found in the living room, covered in soot with second-degree burns to his hands and feet, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said.
The unit fire was small and quickly extinguished, LVFR said. Fire investigators believe a combination of smoking material and medical oxygen caused a spark that caught the man’s clothing on fire.
The man was treated and transported to the burn unit at University Medical Center. The man was in critical condition, LVFR said.
LVFR estimated the damage from the fire at $1,000.
