LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Red Rock Search & Rescue said a man who was reported missing on Friday afternoon was safely located later that day.
Red Rock SAR announced that John Rhein, 92, had been found at around 10 p.m. on Dec. 6. Las Vegas Metropolitan police initialy reported him missing at around 2:30 p.m. earlier that day.
INITIAL REPORT:
John Rhein was last seen on Friday at around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Duckhorn Court and Domnus Lane, near North Town Center Drive and Summerlin Parkway, Las Vegas police said.
Rhein was last spotted wearing a blue jacket, red pants and a black veterans hat. He stands at around 5'11 and has hazel eyes. According to police, he may be in emotional distress.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111, or the Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907.
