LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An elderly man was struck and killed in the north Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened about 1:53 p.m. in front of the WinCo Foods at 6101 N. Decatur Blvd. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the scene.
LVMPD Traffic Capt. Jason Letkiewicz said an armored truck was stopped in front of the store for the passenger to go in and get something.
When the passenger returned, Letkiewicz said the truck drove eastbound in the parking lot and came in contact with a man in his 80s who was using a store-provided motorized scooter.
The two collided and the man was killed. It was not yet known who was at fault.
Police said it was unknown whether impairment was a factor in the incident.
No road closures were in place.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
