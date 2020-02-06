LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An elderly man died after a rollover crash at the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Jones Boulevard early Monday morning.
About 6:25 a.m. on Feb. 3, two drivers were transported to a local hospital, one in critical condition, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Gordon said.
According to a media release, a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta was about to turn left onto Jones when it went into the path of a 2017 Ford Edge. The cars collided and the Ford hit a curb causing it to roll over.
The driver of the Ford was not wearing a seat belt, police said. The 55-year-old man had "major" injuries and was taken to UMC Trauma.
The man driving the Jetta, identified by police as 86-year-old Bernard Judis, was also taken to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said Judis died at UMC Feb. 5.
Neither driver appeared to be impaired, police said.
The crash marked the 17th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction in 2020.
(3) comments
Nobody 86 should be allowed to drive on Clark County roads. 78 should be the time you get no more driving privileges. We have too many Uber/Lyfts now to be even debating this no brainer rule. We don;t let kids drive and we shouldn't be letting compromised old people either. 86 sorry not qualified.
First, how old are you? What qualifies you to be a judge about age/driving skills? Second, are you prepared to subsidize the Uber/Lift rides for these drivers?
Brutal year so far ,those old folks really taking a traffic accident and getting creamed a bit much !
