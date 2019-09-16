LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An elderly couple was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the central Las Vegas Valley on Monday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
Officers were called to the 4400 block of Thompson Circle, near South Decatur Boulevard and West Washington Avenue, around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 16, police said. When police arrived at the residence, they found a man and a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
According to Las Vegas police, homicide detectives determined the man and woman were married and lived together at the residence. Evidence at the scene suggested the man shot the woman while inside the home before he took his own life.
The identities of the man and woman will be released by the Clark County coroner once their families have been notified.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
