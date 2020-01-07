LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The east side of the valley is having some major problems with potholes.
Along a section of East Charleston Boulevard between North Nellis Boulevard and North Christy Lane, cars, buses and bicycles have been trying to avoid hitting large potholes in the road for more than a year.
Those who live on Charleston east of Nellis say they would like the Clark County Commission and its chairman, Marilyn Kirkpatrick, to know they feel their area has been neglected and their pleas for a permanent fix ignored.
"You need to come and fix the streets because it's terrible," nearby resident Miguel Rodriguez said. "It's really bad. ... I'm guessing it's not only me complaining. It's probably the whole people that's around here because this is bad, especially on the road like driving cars like that. It's dangerous."
Rodriguez is, indeed, not the only one complaining about the potholes. Numerous posts on the Facebook page Eastsiders Taking Action (Las Vegas) got Kirkpatrick's attention, and crews rushed out later the same day to start some temporary repairs.
But the temporary fix missed quite a few of the potholes.
“We recently finished some upgrades on Mt. Hood and Hollywood Boulevard, and soon work will begin to rebuild part of Charleston," Kirkpatrick said in a statement. "Improving our roads is good for residents and businesses, and I remain committed to seeing the Eastside get the attention it deserves.”
The county went on to say a long-term project to permanently fix Charleston from Nellis to past Hollywood, where the street ends, is expected to kick off in March.
