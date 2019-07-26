LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A child found not breathing Friday morning has died at a local hospital.
The infant was found not breathing in the 3100 block of South Nellis Boulevard at 10:46 a.m. Friday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.
He was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Detectives are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.