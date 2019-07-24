LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local animal rescue is getting a boost thanks to the fundraising efforts of local coffee drinkers.
Dutch Bros.' two southeast Las Vegas locations recently raised $13,488 for Animal Help Alliance, according to a news release. The organization saves animals, primarily pit bulls and pit-bull mixes, in danger of euthanasia at local shelters.
"Our customers always blow us away with their support," said Kelli Nimmer, operator of Dutch Bros. Las Vegas. "We're passionate about making Las Vegas a no kill city. We hope the support of Dutch Bros. and our customers helps Animal Help Alliance get closer to that goal."
In addition to the $1 donated from each drink sold July 19, customers gave nearly $175 in donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.