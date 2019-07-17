LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Dutch Bros. Coffee will help raise funds this week for a local animal rescue organization.
Dutch Bros.’ two southeast Las Vegas locations, at 2840 E. Tropicana Ave. and 590 E. Windmill Lane, will donate Friday's proceeds to Animal Help Alliance, according to a news release. The organization saves animals, primarily pit-bulls and pit-bull mixes, in danger of euthanasia at local shelters.
"We’re so excited to be able to support Animal Help Alliance,” said Cory Nimmer, operator of Dutch Bros. Southeast Vegas. “One of our major goals is to help make Las Vegas a no kill city. We love the work Animal Help Alliance does to achieve that.”
