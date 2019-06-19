LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dutch Bros. Coffee announced it would be opening four more locations in the Las Vegas Valley on Facebook.
Dutch Bros. made the announcement on June 17.
"All of these locations will be hiring soon so keep your eyes on our social media for hiring events," the company said. "And don’t worry, we are still looking to open more in every part of town so stay tuned for that too!"
The new locations for Dutch Bros. include:
- Craig and Rainbow
- Sunset and Rainbow
- Eastern and Pebble
- Serene and Spencer
The company thanked its fans on Facebook when it made the announcement.
"Thank you all for your support, we can’t wait to serve you soon!"
