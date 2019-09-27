LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Department of Air Quality said a dust advisory would be in place for Sept. 28 during the afternoon and evening.
The advisory was placed due to the forecasted high winds in the Las Vegas area, according to the county.
Airborne dust, which is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter, which aggravates respiratory diseases.
Officials with County Air Quality said they would be monitoring conditions throughout the day.
"Under windy conditions people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active," the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said.
County Air Quality officials shared several tips on how to limit exposure:
- Limit time spent outdoors, if possible
- Keep doors and windows closed
- Run the air conditioner to filter out particles
- Change air filters if need be
- Drive slowly on unpaved roads
- Do not take short cuts across vacant lot
- Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas throughout the valley
For updates from County Air Quality, click here.
