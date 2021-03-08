Dunkin-Acquisition

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Another option for a coffee and donut fix is coming to the Las Vegas Strip.

Dunkin' announced it would open two locations at The LINQ, 3535 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, directly across the street from Caesars Palace. One location will be off the Strip-facing side of The LINQ, and the other will be next to the Caesars Forum entrance on the casino level.

“We are truly excited to bring Dunkin’ to the Las Vegas Strip,” said Greg Novak, local Dunkin’ franchisee. 

The stores will include a coffee tap system, including iced coffees, teas, cold brew and nitro-infused cold brew, along with traditional team members making drinks. 

Local franchisee network The NVGRE Group plans to open five more Dunkin' locations in Southern Nevada in 2021, bringing an estimated 150 jobs to the Las Vegas area. Both Las Vegas Strip stores will open April 2021.

