LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Impairment was suspected in a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan said the crash happened around 6 a.m. Nov. 21 on Pecos Road and Reno Avenue.
Police said a female driver in a sedan was traveling south on Pecos when she tried to make a left-hand turn onto Reno and was struck by a truck. Police said the woman failed to yield the right of way.
The woman was suspected of driving drunk and was taken to Sunrise Hospital with minor injuries, according to police. The driver of the truck had no reported injuries.
Roads were reopened shortly after the crash.
