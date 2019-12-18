LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said a 57-year-old woman died after being hit by two vehicles in the east Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday night.
Just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 18, police said the woman was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk on Pecos Road north of Harmon Avenue when she was hit by two vehicles.
The first, a truck or SUV of unknown color, drove off and did not return to the scene. The second driver stopped and remained at the scene by the time police arrived.
The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she died.
Her identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information was urged to call Metro Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.