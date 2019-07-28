LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a driver suffered a medical episode before crashing into a store in the east valley on Sunday.
Officers were called to the 4900 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near South Nellis Boulevard just after 8 a.m., police said. The driver involved in the crash suffered a medical episode and crashed into an O'Reilly Auto Parts store.
The driver was taken to the hospital and is stable.
Las Vegas police said no other injuries were reported.
