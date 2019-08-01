LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver involved in a fatal crash in the southwest valley on July 22 is facing a DUI resulting in death charge, according to jail records.
Eunbi Kim, 21, was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan police after crashing a 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 on West Robindale Road, near South Jones Boulevard and South Lindell Road.
Police were called to the scene around 4:44 a.m.
According to Kim's arrest report, a witness at the scene told police that could smell alcohol coming from Kim's breath. The witness also saw a 21-year-old male passenger in the front seat. He was unresponsive.
During their investigation, officers determined Kim was headed east on Robindale when she ran off the road, and struck a 2018 SUV that was parked off the roadway, the arrest report said. The right-front of the Mercedes collided in to the left-rear of the SUV.
According to Kim's arrest report, there did not appear to be any pre-impact breaking before the collision and no roadway friction marks were present. The Mercedes appeared "to have traveled off the roadway for no apparent reason" before hitting the SUV.
"This car completely went underneath the semi, so the vulnerable parts of the car, in other words the hood, was sheared off and the driver's compartment was significantly intruded upon," said Sgt. Robert Stauffer.
Robindale was closed in both directions while Las Vegas police investigated the scene.
Kim and the passenger were taken to University Medical Center for treatment. The passenger was in serious condition and suffered from internal bleeding before succumbing to his injuries, the arrest report said. Kim suffered a fracture on her right wrist.
While being interviewed by police, officers noted Kim had bloodshot eyes and could smell a slight alcohol odor on her breath, according to the arrest report. She was only speaking Korean, but appeared to understand officers "based on her demeanor."
Las Vegas police conducted a records check and discovered Kim had previously been arrested for DUI on Oct. 6, 2016 and was later found guilty in February 2017.
Kim is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 22 after posting bail, according to Justice Court records.
This was the 62nd traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police's jurisdiction for 2019.
