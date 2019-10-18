LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Henry Aparicio was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 44 years Friday for killing a couple in a crash near Hualapai Way and Sahara Avenue in May 2018.
Aparicio was behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz when he rear-ended Damaso and Christa Puente in a Toyota Prius while they waited at a stoplight. The couple died at the scene as a result of Aparicio driving at a high rate of speed and being under the influence.
Aparicio faced six charges that included two counts of driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving, but a guilty plea knocked out three of six charges.
The family of Christa and Damaso Puente attended Friday's sentencing and delivered emotional victim impact statements.
Christa's mother Diane Malone described her daughter as a giving and loving person willing to help anyone. Malone added that her daughter was an organ donor and wanted to give the gift of life to someone in need.
"Every perfectly healthy vital organ in Christa's body was turned to mush, mutilated by Henry Aparicio," Malone said.
Damaso and Christa were planning to start a family prior to the crash.
"Christa and Damaso would have been excellent parents, just as they already were the most loving, absolute best aunt and uncle," Malone said. "That would never come to be either. Why? Henry Aparicio is why."
Aparicio will be eligible for parole after 15 years.
